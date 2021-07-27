Pakistan, South Africa vow to forge deeper ties

Chief of South African National Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR.

Chief of South African National Defence Forces Gen Maphwanya meets COAS Gen Bajwa and CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza.

During meetings, matters of mutual interests between two countries discussed.

Visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability.

Chief of South African National Defence Forces General Rudzani Maphwanya called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation, and defence, training, and security cooperation between both countries were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with South Africa and views it as a key country in the African continent.

"We appreciate South Africa’s role towards regional peace, security, and development of the African region," the COAS said, per the statement.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process. Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in bilateral cooperation at all levels.



Meeting with CJCSC General Nadeem Raza

General Rudzani Maphwanya also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon bilateral cooperation, security and the prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of the military-to-military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.