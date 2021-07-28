 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Alia Bhatt misses beau Ranbir Kapoor, steals his cap: See Photo
Alia Bhatt misses beau Ranbir Kapoor, steals his cap: See Photo

Alia Bhatt is missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and she cannot help but wear his belongings.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared photos of herself donning the actor's cap, indicating to fans that she is away from him.

"when you miss him so you steal his belongings

(& make sure you take many selfies)," captioned Alia alongside her photos.

Alia posed in a black shirt for the camera as she paired her look with boyfriend Ranbir's cap that read ' high as your expectations.'


As per The Indian Express, Alia was spotted wearing the same outfit on Tuesday outside the office of Dharma Productions.

Take a look:

Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo


More From Showbiz:

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her

Mehrooz Waseem leaks voice notes, accuses Usman Mukhtar of 'threatening' her
Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'

Sajal Aly speaks on violence against women: 'It’s a shame'
Mehrooz Waseem comes forward, shows FIA statement after Usman Mukhtar's bullying allegations

Mehrooz Waseem comes forward, shows FIA statement after Usman Mukhtar's bullying allegations
Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party

Inside Maya Ali's holi-themed birthday party
Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist

Usman Mukhtar breaks silence on 'harassment and blackmail' by female artist
Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles

Maya Ali rings in her birthday with balloons and smiles
Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man

Sonya Hussyn hints on 2023 wedding to mystery man
Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'

Mehwish Hayat reflects on rejecting Bollywood projects: 'I had my own mindset'
Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report

Shilpa Shetty broke down, shouted at Raj Kundra during Crime Branch raid: Report
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for coronavirus

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni’s bromance wins the internet: Watch
Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Deepika Padukone's new silhouette shot has Ranveer Singh's heart

Latest

view all