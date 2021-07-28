Amid missing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt steals his belongings: See Photo

Alia Bhatt misses beau Ranbir Kapoor, steals his cap: See Photo

Alia Bhatt is missing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and she cannot help but wear his belongings.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared photos of herself donning the actor's cap, indicating to fans that she is away from him.

"when you miss him so you steal his belongings

(& make sure you take many selfies)," captioned Alia alongside her photos.

Alia posed in a black shirt for the camera as she paired her look with boyfriend Ranbir's cap that read ' high as your expectations.'





As per The Indian Express, Alia was spotted wearing the same outfit on Tuesday outside the office of Dharma Productions.

Take a look:



