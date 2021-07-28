Ex-ambassadors launch fundraising campaign for Noor Mukadam’s case





Former ambassadors launch a fundraising campaign to assist Mukadam family in its legal battle for justice.



We must stand by the family at all stages to ensure that justice is done without delay, says AFA statement.

Contributions may be sent in cash, cross cheque or online in a dedicated account that would soon be opened by Shaukat Mukadam

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA) has launched a fundraising campaign to help Noor Mukadam’s family pay legal expenses.

In an appeal to former ambassadors, AFA General Secretary Sanaullah Mian said, “While we are emboldened by the courage and resolve of Ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, we should not forget that he needs our continued support till the perpetrator is punished.”



He maintained that they must stand by him at all stages to ensure that justice is done without delay. The brutality of the crime has alarmed the otherwise complacent Islamabad and its bureaucracy, he added.

“We also know that there are at least 50 to 80 hearings of a murder case in the lower courts. Each hearing costs money and needs committed follow up by parents and friends. In this case, we are facing a powerful family that is determined to defend the brutal act of their son, despite public outrage.”

He maintained that Supreme Court advocate Syed Iqbal Hashmi had offered to assist in the case, however, the main lawyer would be hired by the bereaved family.



The AFA president also appealed the former ambassadors to contribute generously to AFA Fund Justice for Noor.

“Contributions may be sent in cash, cross cheque or online in a dedicated account that would soon be opened by Shaukat Mukadam,” said AFA.

Suspect Zahir Jaffer remanded for three more days

Earlier today, an Islamabad court remanded Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, to police custody for another three days.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the judge asked what the prosecution has to say. Public prosecutor Sajid Cheema responded that CCTV camera footage of the incident had been acquired and suspect Zahir had to be taken to Lahore for a forensic exam of the CCTV footage.

The public prosecutor asked the court to grant an extension in Zahir's remand for another three days.

The lawyer of the suspect said that if any forensic exam is to be done, it should be done by taking photos. Weapons and mobile phones have been recovered, so no further physical remand is required, the lawyer argued.

