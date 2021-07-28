 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Board exams to continue as per schedule, says federal education ministry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Students appear in examination amid the current rise in coronavirus cases. File photo
Students appear in examination amid the current rise in coronavirus cases. File photo

  • Board exams will continue per schedule across the country.
  • Decision taken during a meeting headed by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider.
  • Meeting decided not to extend the vacations for educational institutions.

Board examinations will continue as per schedule across the country despite a surge in coronavirus cases, Federal Education Ministry announced Wednesday. 

The decision was taken during a meeting headed by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider, while provincial education secretaries attended the meeting virtually.

Related items

The meeting jointly decided not to extend the vacations for educational institutions. Meanwhile, the meeting agreed upon conducting academic activities at schools under the strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The representatives from the provincial education departments were directed to make decisions regarding the resumption of schools according to the coronavirus positivity ratio in their respective provinces.

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Early in July, intermediate exams started in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad amid calls for a delay in the papers due to a short time for preparation.

The PML-N had raised this issue in the National Assembly, demanding the government delay the inter exams as students did not get enough time to prepare during the coronavirus lockdown since schools were mostly closed.

However, the federal government refused to postpone the papers, saying it is important to hold exams for the future of students and slammed the “cheap” exam politics of the Opposition lawmakers.

Earlier, the federal government, in consultation with all the provincial authorities, had decided to conduct exams for matric and intermediate students in only elective subjects to facilitate the students amid COVID-19.

More From Pakistan:

Explainer: What is a cloudburst?

Explainer: What is a cloudburst?
Noor Mukadam murder: Mazari says Zahir Jaffer's parents should also be put on no-fly list

Noor Mukadam murder: Mazari says Zahir Jaffer's parents should also be put on no-fly list
Maryam Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus
'Cloudburst in Islamabad': PM Imran Khan puts NDMA on high alert

'Cloudburst in Islamabad': PM Imran Khan puts NDMA on high alert
Islamabad weather update: Capital to experience heavy rain for next 6-7 days

Islamabad weather update: Capital to experience heavy rain for next 6-7 days
Ex-ambassadors launch fundraising campaign for Noor Mukadam’s case

Ex-ambassadors launch fundraising campaign for Noor Mukadam’s case
Noor Mukadam murder case: Suspect Zahir Jaffer remanded for three more days

Noor Mukadam murder case: Suspect Zahir Jaffer remanded for three more days
In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi FM assures Pakistan of unflinching support

In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi FM assures Pakistan of unflinching support
Therapy Works counter allegations following gruesome Islamabad murder

Therapy Works counter allegations following gruesome Islamabad murder
Cloudburst: What happened in Islamabad’s E-11 sector?

Cloudburst: What happened in Islamabad’s E-11 sector?
Afghanistan should give evidence of Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Afghanistan should give evidence of Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Unidentified motorcyclists shoot and injure two men in Karachi

Unidentified motorcyclists shoot and injure two men in Karachi

Latest

view all