FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches Bahrain for two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File

Shah Mehmood Qureshi to meet Bahrain Foreign Minister and senior leadership.

Focus areas of meetings to be commerce, energy, investment, tourism, agriculture, overseas employment, information and broadcasting.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also interact with local and international media.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Bahrain for his two-day visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the Manama airport, Qureshi was greeted by the Bahrain Foreign Minister and Pakistan's ambassador to Bahrain, the statement said.



The foreign minister is leading Pakistan's senior delegation to co-chair the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission. The initial meeting for JMC was held In Islamabad in 2017.

The meeting will focus on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest such as commerce, investment, overseas employment, tourism, and the promotion of cooperation between both countries.



Shah Mehmood Qureshi is scheduled to meet his Bahraini counterpart and senior Bahraini leadership.

The two-day visit will include talks with local and international media representatives to convey Pakistan's views on important regional and global issues, the foreign office said.