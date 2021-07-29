 
Bella Hadid declared world's most beautiful woman by science

Supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to a study by renowned cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva.

Bella was found to be 94.35 percent 'accurate' to a measure of physical perfection that dates back to ancient Greece.

 De Silva said Bella Hadid holds the crown for the most beautiful woman in the world. According to a report, he compiled his list of top 10 women by using what is referred to as the Golden Ratio theory.

Th report said  Bella Hadid's eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the Greeks' idea of perfection.

Bella Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian-born father Muhammad Hadid. She has been raising voice against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and other parts of the occupied territory.

She recently took part in protests against Israel when the Jewish state killed hundreds of civilians including women and children in Palestine.


