Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhary addressing a ceremony at the Pak-Afghan media conclave. Photo: Courtesy Pak Afghan Youth Forum/ Twitter

Pakistan wants peace and a stable government in Afghanistan, says Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan is not supporting or strengthening any one group in Afghanistan, says information minister.



A stable Afghanistan is necessary for future economy of Pakistan, says Chaudhry at Pak-Afghan Youth Forum ceremony.

Pakistan is not supporting or strengthening any one group in Afghanistan, but instead is trying to create an environment where all factions can come together to form a united government, says Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.



Chaudhry said this at a ceremony organised by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum on Friday. He said it is the only way to establish peace and form a stable government in Afghanistan.

He maintained that no one group has enough power to form a stable government.

The information minister pointed that the future economy of the region depends on a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. He added that Pakistan wants to have access to Central Asian states and build strong ties with them.



He said that Pakistan has already signed a railway track project with Uzbekistan which will run from Peshawar to Mazar-e-Sharif and then to Tashkent.

He also spoke about promoting trade by truck to Central Asian states via Afghanistan and stressed that for such projects to be successful, peace in Afghanistan is necessary.

Creating peace in Afghanistan is a difficult task and Pakistan and Afghanistan are suffering consequences from superpowers’ operations, he said.



Earlier, the PaknAfghan Youth Forum was addressed by the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff. The Afghan delegation met with the PM online with the aid of Pashto and Dari subtitles.

The Prime Minister spoke to Afghan journalists and the youth about building a Pak-Afghan future, Chaudhry said.