 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's future economy revolves around stable Afghanistan: Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Fawad Chaudhary addressing a ceremony at the Pak-Afghan media conclave. Photo: Courtesy Pak Afghan Youth Forum/ Twitter
Fawad Chaudhary addressing a ceremony at the Pak-Afghan media conclave. Photo: Courtesy Pak Afghan Youth Forum/ Twitter

  • Pakistan wants peace and a stable government in Afghanistan, says Fawad Chaudhry. 
  • Pakistan is not supporting or strengthening any one group in Afghanistan, says information minister.
  • A stable Afghanistan is necessary for future economy of Pakistan, says Chaudhry at Pak-Afghan Youth Forum ceremony. 

Pakistan is not supporting or strengthening any one group in Afghanistan, but instead is trying to create an environment where all factions can come together to form a united government, says Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry said this at a ceremony organised by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum on Friday. He said it is the only way to establish peace and form a stable government in Afghanistan.

He maintained that no one group has enough power to form a stable government.

Related items

The information minister pointed that the future economy of the region depends on a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. He added that Pakistan wants to have access to Central Asian states and build strong ties with them.

He said that Pakistan has already signed a railway track project with Uzbekistan which will run from Peshawar to Mazar-e-Sharif and then to Tashkent.

He also spoke about promoting trade by truck to Central Asian states via Afghanistan and stressed that for such projects to be successful, peace in Afghanistan is necessary.

Creating peace in Afghanistan is a difficult task and Pakistan and Afghanistan are suffering consequences from superpowers’ operations, he said. 

Earlier, the PaknAfghan Youth Forum was addressed by the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff. The Afghan delegation met with the PM online with the aid of Pashto and Dari subtitles.

The Prime Minister spoke to Afghan journalists and the youth about building a Pak-Afghan future, Chaudhry said.

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam case: Punjab forensic lab conducts polygraph test of suspect Zahir Jaffer
Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

Policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar
Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report

Shahbaz Sharif angry over AJK polls strategy being ignored, threatens to quit PML-N presidency: report
Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events

Noor Mukaddam murder - a timeline of events
Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases

Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8 amid dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss urgent need for reduction in violence in Afghanistan
PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates

PM Imran Khan interviews Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier candidates
Pakistan's fourth COVID-19 pandemic surge accelerating faster, active cases cross 60,000 mark

Pakistan's fourth COVID-19 pandemic surge accelerating faster, active cases cross 60,000 mark
Pakistan welcomes Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Baradar's China visit

Pakistan welcomes Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Baradar's China visit
CM Sindh likely to okay two-week lockdown in Karachi

CM Sindh likely to okay two-week lockdown in Karachi
PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021

PMC announces schedule for MDCAT, NLE 2021
Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

Pakistan Army commemorates 94th anniversary of Chinese military at GHQ

Latest

view all