Met department predicts thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB

Flash Flooding expected in Local/Barsati Nullahs in GB, AJK, KP and Punjab.

Urban flooding is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

Landslides are expected in areas of AJK, GB and upper KP.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast more rain and wind thunderstorms in upper and central parts of the country and issued warnings for landslides, flash floods, and urban flooding.

The meteorological department informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper parts of the country and are likely to continue until Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, upper and central parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir are expected to receive rain and wind thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from Saturday to Tuesday.

PMD stated that heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha between Saturday to Tuesday.



"All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ALERT during the forecast period," the PMD added.

Predicted Impacts

