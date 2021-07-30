 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Pak Navy, PMSA rescue crew members from stranded merchant vessel

Friday Jul 30, 2021

  • 15 out of 18 crew members recovered from Merchant Vessel SUVARI H.
  • SUVARI H was sailing from Kandla, India to Bossano, Somalia.
  • Search for remaining crew members underway by Pak Navy and PMSA.

The Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday rescued fifteen out of eighteen stranded crew members of a merchant vessel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The operation was conducted south of Karachi. 

According to the statement, Merchant Vessel (MV) SUVARI H had sailed from Kandla, India for Bossano, Somalia. The vessel was stranded with 18 crew members on board at approximately 180 nautical miles south of Karachi.

Pakistan Navy and PMSA sent ships and aircraft to assist the stranded merchant vessel.

Per the statement, Pakistan Navy and PMSA dropped life rafts to assist the stranded crew and coordinated their recovery to the nearby merchant Vessel MT ELAN VITAL.

A total of fifteen crew members have been recovered and three are still missing. Pakistan Navy and PMSA are continuing their efforts to search and rescue the remaining crew members, the statement added.

Pakistan Navy, a coordinator of NAVAREA IX (Navigational Warning Service), is always quick to render assistance and support to the shipping community and vessels within distress at sea, reported ISPR.

