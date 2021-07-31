 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Saturday Jul 31, 2021


Karachi man confesses to raping, killing six-year-old in Korangi: police

  • Main suspect in rape and murder case of six-year-old Karachi girl confesses, says police.
  • According to police, Zakir, main suspect, said victim was still alive after he raped her and was semi-conscious. 
  • Arrested man says in police statement that he threw the girl in a garbage dump and went home.

KARACHI: A suspect arrested by the Karachi police has confessed to raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Korangi, Geo News reported Saturday.

Her body was found wrapped in a thick mat at 6 in the morning on Wednesday last week. Investigators had said the post-mortem of the girl showed she was raped and her neck was broken.

According to the police, Zakir, the main suspect, said in his statement that he put the girl in a rickshaw at around 11.30 pm and drove the rickshaw for an hour. He said he was intoxicated when he took the girl to the Sunday bazaar ground around 12.30pm in Korangi.

According to Zakir's statement, the victim was still alive after he raped her and was semi-conscious. He said she "suddenly jumped and broke her neck".

The arrested man said he threw the girl in a garbage dump and went home and told his wife that he had been on a ride.

Police said that the suspect purchased a ticket to Multan and went home to get his clothes. He called his wife and said he wanted to escape from Karachi along with his children.

The rape and murder

A six-year-old was raped and killed in Karachi last week. Her body was found in a dumpster in the city, SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan had said.

The police official said doctors in the preliminary medical report found that the girl, who lived in Korangi, was raped before being murdered.

SSP Khan said the girl came out of her house to play at 9pm the night before, but when she did not come back home, the family approached the police and registered a case, at around 12am.

"The girl's body was found in a garbage dump at 6am," he said, adding that eyewitnesses told police a rickshaw driver had left the six-year-old's body there.

Child raped, neck snapped: investigators

Meanwhile, investigators said the child had ventured out of her house at night following a power breakdown. "The girl's father had left her to play outside in the alley."

However, when she did not return after some time, the family began to search for her, the team said, adding that the girl's body was found wrapped in a thick mat at 6am.

"The body was found near a deserted school and a ground, where drug addicts are present," the investigators said. They said the post-mortem of the girl had been done which showed she was raped and her neck was broken.

