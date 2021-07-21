 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Former diplomat's daughter murdered in Islamabad

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

  • Former diplomat's daughter found murdered in Islamabad.
  • The 27-year-old's murder took place at a house in the city's upscale F-7 area. 
  • Police has arrested the accused.

ISLAMABAD: The 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat has been murdered in the federal capital, police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased — identified as Noor Mukadam — was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. 

Noor was killed at a house in the city's F-7 area, the police said, adding that she was hit with a sharp object. The person accused of murdering her has been arrested and is said to be the son of a business tycoon.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway, the police said. 

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the incident and expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.


