PTI will form govt in Sindh in future: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid is confident the PTI will rule Sindh in the future.
  • Rashid criticises lockdown in Sindh, which came into effect today for nine days amid rising number of COVID-19 cases.
  • Says Sindh should have adopted PM Imran Khan's smart lockdown approach instead of a complete lockdown.

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that PTI will form a government in Sindh in the future.

Addressing a function in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Rashid said that the purpose of his life is to plan for Nullah Lai Expressway project. "If this plan goes through, the people around [the area] will live in peace, while the construction of Lai Express will change people's lives," he said.

"We have done a lot for education and are still doing it. We have built a university and are building another one," he said.

Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a government in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and will also form one in Sindh.

Criticising the lockdown in Sindh, which came into effect today for nine days amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the interior minister said that the Sindh government is harming its own self by placing the whole province under a lockdown.

"Imran Khan's smart lockdown was appreciated by the whole world. There was no harm in copying Imran Khan's initiative," Rashid said.

Rashid said that he had already said that he would get rid of PML-N. He had also said that the PPP would get more seats than PML-N in the Azad Kashmir elections, the polls would be held on time and that PTI will be in a better position day by day.

He further said that some powers are trying to spoil Pak-China relations and the CPEC project, but that it will be a fail. "No power can spoil Pak-China relations. Pakistan-China relations are even higher than the Himalayas," he said.

