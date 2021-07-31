Sindh amends lockdown order, rolls back on some restrictions

A man walks past a closed market during a partial lockdown after Sindh provincial government decided to shut markets, restaurants, public beaches and discouraged large gatherings to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, July 30, 2021. — Reuters

The Sindh government on Saturday announced it has amended certain decisions made part of the lockdown orders issued a day earlier.

The province has gone into lockdown, starting today (July 31), to August 8, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus cases, with Karachi's positivity ratio soaring to 30.58%, according to a report published in The News on Wednesday.

The revised decisions for the lockdown period are given below:

Milk shops, bakeries



According to the amended order, the restriction of closing time for selected essential services from 6pm to 6am, shall no longer be applicable to dairy, milk shops, bakery shops and carriage vehicles for dairy products and milk.



Home delivery



Similarly, home delivery from restaurants as well as under e-commerce, shall be exempted from restrictions in timings, provided that the entire staff and those commuting through carriage vehicles/delivery vehicles shall be fully vaccinated and carrying vaccination cards for inspection by the law enforcement personnel.



Pillion riding



Restriction on pillion riding has been waived off.



Industries other than export sector



Industrial establishments/premises other than export oriented industry and related with the manufacture/production of essential services may also be made functional.

This is subject to the fact that the owner, CEO, officer in charge, produce evidence to the concerned deputy commissioner that the entire staff and management have been fully vaccinated (with the exception of people with a legitimate medical excuse).

The owners will be required to obtain permission from the deputy commissioner for the operation of the concerned industrial unit.



Fertiliser, pesticide shops, warehouses



Fertiliser, pesticide shops and warehouses or godowns are also exempt from restrictions provided that the entire staff is fully vaccinated and such a certificate is displayed at a clearly visible spot by the owner or manager.

Small public transport vehicles



Small vehicle used to transport the public, such as taxis, rickshaws, Qingqi are allowed to operate within city limits.



These vehicles will only be allowed to carry passengers more than their prescribed capacity.



Large public transport vehicles



Large public transport vehicles such as buses, mini buses and wagons may also operate within city limits, but for transportation exclusively to and from vaccination centres.



The owner or manager shall obtain a temporary revised route permit to that effect from the concerned authorities of Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh who shall issue such route permit in consultation with the concerned authorities of Health Department, Government of Sindh.



Moreover, these public transport vehicles shall not carry passengers more than 50% of their prescribed capacity.



The entire staff of such vehicles is also required to be fully vaccinated and carry vaccination cards with them.



Private vehicles may carry more than two persons



The restriction of not carrying more than two persons in private vehicles is waived off.



However, the number of passengers in the said vehicles is restricted to the prescribed capacity of the vehicle concerned.











