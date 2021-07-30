Sindh lockdown: What will be open, what will remain closed





Sindh is going into lockdown tomorrow for nine days, from July 31 to August 8.

The announcement today by the provincial government has put people in a frenzy, not knowing what to expect.

For our readers' convenience, Geo.tv has compiled a list of places that will be open, and those that will remain shut in this period. Exemptions for citizens allowed to move about are also outlined.

Which places will remain closed?



In a detailed notification, the government of Sindh said that a complete ban is imposed on movement — intra-city, inter-city and inter-provincial, in public or private transport — and the gathering of people for any purpose — social, religious, customary, business, sports, entertainment, recreation, education, training, coaching, examination or for any other purpose.

This means that all market places, shopping malls, government offices, sports and training centres, gyms, schools, and examination centres will remain closed, with the exception of essential services.

Essential services that will remain open



Essential services are defined as under: 1. Health and related services like hospitals, medical stores, laboratories, vaccination services, manufacturers. 2. Food and related industry/manufacturers. Restaurants to only remain open for delivery. No dine in or takeaway allowed.

3. Standalone grocery stores, fish, meat, vegetable, fruir vendors, bakery shops, tandoors and dairy shops — to remain closed from 6pm to 6am. 4. Essential municipal services. 5. Electricity and SSGC. 6. Water supply (including supply by tankers where essential) and sewerage. 7. Port operations, PNSC and custom services. 8. PTA/PTCL/NTC service staff. 9. Cellular companies service staff for repair and maintenance of towers/cables. 10. Banks (with limited staff for service). 11. Stock exchange, CDC and related services (with limited staff). 12. Petrol pumps. 13. Welfare organisations Chippa, Edhi, Seylani and JDC providing essential services. 14. Media persons authorised by information department, newspaper hawkers. 15. Any other class as may be deemed essential and so declared by the government.

Citizens exempt from restriction in movement



1. Personnel and establishments/premises related exclusively to export sector.

2. Personnel related to Health Services like Hospitals, Laboratories and Medical stores.

3. Personnel related to Law Enforcing Agencies enforcing / implementing this order.

4. Personnel related to Essential Services / Offices going to perform their duties or providing essential services as declared in later part of this order.

5. Persons in need of medical care with an attendant where necessary.

6. Persons going for vaccination within their respective district of residence.

7. Person going to buy grocery and medicines in extreme emergency.

Detailed notification



