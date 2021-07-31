Press was unkind towards Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 18 years ago: Matt Damon

Matt Damon said the last time Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were in a relationship, the press was unforgiving

Matt Damon has opened up about his thoughts on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting after 17 years.



He said the last time they were in a relationship, the press was really unforgiving towards them.

"So what's it like having your boy have a relationship that's all over the news? Is that, like, weird?" Damon was asked while on Desus & Mero this week.

"Well, yeah, it's weird," Damon admitted, before adding, "I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago."

"What's nice is that at least they're being nice this time around," he added, before cracking a joke.

"They're on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!" he added.

JLo and Ben are currently vacationing in Italy.