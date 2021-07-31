Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish's s new album "Happier Than Ever" shot to the top of Apple Music's albums chart in the US and many other countries on the first day of its release.

The 16-track album by the 19-year-old singer has arrived on all streaming platforms.

Thousands of fans flooded social media websites as they reacted to the new album of Billie Eilish, who is one of the most adored singers in the world with seven Grammy Awards.

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was also among those who praised the singer for her album.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared a screenshot of her mobile screen which showed Billie Eilish's song playing on it.

"Love you Billie Eilish," the supermodel captioned her post.



