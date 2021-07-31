 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Reuters

Matt Damon's 'Stillwater' under fire for benefiting off Amanda Knox's story

Amanda Knox was tried and acquitted of homicide in Italy greater than a decade in the past
Amanda Knox, the American lady who was tried and acquitted of homicide in Italy greater than a decade in the past, has hit out at a Hollywood film that she stated seeks to revenue off her identify with out her consent.

Knox, who spent 4 years in jail in Perugia, Italy, earlier than being acquitted of the 2007 homicide of her roommate, expressed her frustration as Stillwater opened in US film theaters this week.

Director Tom McCarthy has stated the Amanda Knox case impressed the movie about an American oil rig employee who travels to France to assist his daughter who’s in jail for a homicide she says she did not commit.

The film, starring Matt Damon, is seen as a possible Oscar contender.

“Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER,” Knox wrote in a prolonged put up on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The Stillwater filmmakers didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Knox, now 34 and dealing as a legal justice activist, stated that the film “reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person.”

“I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia,” Knox stated. “My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed.”

She invited McCarthy and Damon to listen to her viewpoint by showing on her “Labyrinths” podcast, which offers with points starting from justice to her private life.

Rudy Guede, a neighborhood man, was discovered responsible of the homicide in Perugia and was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Bob Dylan wins lawsuit filed by 'Hurricane' co-write

Kate Middleton bars usage of which common word by children's nanny?

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new album 'Happier Than Ever'

Elton John criticised for calling out DaBaby and ignoring his friend Eminem songs

Stillwater: Amanda Knox criticises Matt Damon movie for profiting off her story

Dwayne Johnson reacts to 94% audience score for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son fawns over dad in 74th birthday tribute

Prince Charles' favourite castle being sold: report

Press was unkind towards Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 18 years ago: Matt Damon

Kate Middleton, Prince William extremely 'nervous' about Prince George's future

Kelly Clarkson's spousal support to husband 'temporary' until divorce settlement

Billie Eilish credits Justin Bieber for helping her deal with fame

