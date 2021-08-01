Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car

Photo: File.

Woman had been driving with dead bodies of her nephew & niece for months before police stopped her car for speeding.

Woman, 33, confessed to having tortured her niece.

Says she was entrusted to take care of the kids by her sister.

A woman in the United States was arrested by police for driving around in her car with two dead children for months, News 18 reported.

According to the report, the woman was carrying the dead bodies of her nephew and niece in the trunk of her car. The police found out about the incident when the woman's car was checked during a regular traffic stop. The car, according to the police, was speeding.

The woman, identified as Nicole Johnson, hailed from the Baltimore state. She is now facing multiple charges, including child abuse resulting in the deaths of her niece and nephew, aged seven and five, respectively.

Police said that the woman, 33, had stuffed the dead body of her niece in a suitcase and kept it in the trunk of her car. She kept the body in the car in May last year, police told The Baltimore Sun, adding that she drove around normally. A year later, she placed the body of her 5-year-old nephew next to the body of the girl by wrapping it in a plastic bag.

Following the arrest, Johnson confessed to the police that she was entrusted to take care of the two children in 2019 by her sister. She admitted that she had tortured her niece several times, causing the kid to hit her head on the floor. She, however, did not explain how the boy died, per the publication.