 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Photo: File.
Photo: File.

  • Woman had been driving with dead bodies of her nephew & niece for months before police stopped her car for speeding.
  • Woman, 33, confessed to having tortured her niece. 
  • Says she was entrusted to take care of the kids by her sister.

A woman in the United States was arrested by police for driving around in her car with two dead children for months, News 18 reported.

According to the report, the woman was carrying the dead bodies of her nephew and niece in the trunk of her car. The police found out about the incident when the woman's car was checked during a regular traffic stop. The car, according to the police, was speeding.

The woman, identified as Nicole Johnson, hailed from the Baltimore state. She is now facing multiple charges, including child abuse resulting in the deaths of her niece and nephew, aged seven and five, respectively. 

Police said that the woman, 33, had stuffed the dead body of her niece in a suitcase and kept it in the trunk of her car. She kept the body in the car in May last year, police told The Baltimore Sun, adding that she drove around normally. A year later, she placed the body of her 5-year-old nephew next to the body of the girl by wrapping it in a plastic bag.

Following the arrest, Johnson confessed to the police that she was entrusted to take care of the two children in 2019 by her sister. She admitted that she had tortured her niece several times, causing the kid to hit her head on the floor. She, however, did not explain how the boy died, per the publication. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July

PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July
Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president

Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president
PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens at 3pm today

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens at 3pm today
Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine

Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine
Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi

Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi
Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29
Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards
Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT

Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT
Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again
Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

Latest

view all