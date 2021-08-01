 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Katrina Kaif’s BTS dance video goes viral

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has left her millions of fans swooning with her dance moves after she shared a video on social media.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to Instagram and shared stunning behind-the-scene videos and photos from her latest photoshoot that have won the hearts of the fans.

Katrina posted the photos and videos with caption “Photoshoot bts dump.”

The actress shows off her goofy side in these BTS photos from the latest photoshoot.

In one of the videos, Katrina can be seen dancing her heart out with hairstylist Amit Thakur.

The video clip has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after Katrina dropped it on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Also, Katrina is currently gearing up for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

