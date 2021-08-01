4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

Photo showing a Richter scale — File.

MINGORA: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Swat on Sunday afternoon, causing area residents to panic.

According to Geo News, the quake struck Mingora city and surrounding areas. Experiencing the tremours, area residents panicked and came out of their houses.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s seismic monitoring centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured to be 178 kilometres, while the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.



Per the report, no casualties have so far been reported.