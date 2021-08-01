 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Swat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Photo showing a Richter scale — File.
Photo showing a Richter scale — File.

MINGORA: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit Swat on Sunday afternoon, causing area residents to panic.

According to Geo News, the quake struck Mingora city and surrounding areas. Experiencing the tremours, area residents panicked and came out of their houses. 

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s seismic monitoring centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured to be 178 kilometres, while the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.

Per the report, no casualties have so far been reported.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car

Police arrest US woman for driving around with two dead kids in car
PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July

PM Imran commends FBR for record revenue collection in July
Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president

Pakistan urges India to adhere to rules as UNSC president
PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens at 3pm today

PM Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens at 3pm today
Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine

Court seeks charge sheet against suspects selling ‘stolen’ Pfizer vaccine
Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi

Sindh govt to run 24-hour vaccination centres in each district of Karachi
Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Taliban won’t allow Daesh to resurge in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crosses 5,000 mark for first time since April 29
Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards

Govt issues promotion policy for all Punjab boards
Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT

Trailer carrying 800 sugar sacks falls into sea at KPT
Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Latest

view all