Sheheryar Munawar unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui unveils first poster of his directorial debut ‘Prince Charming’

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has unveiled the poster of his first short film Prince Charming as director.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor revealed the poster saying “sharing the poster of my first narrative (short film) as director. from penning it to calling action to working on the post, each step has been magical.”

The short film features superstar Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed.

Sheheryar further said, “huge shout out to @mahirahkhan thank you my love for believing in me and being the first person to agree to be part of this magical journey.”

“Thank you @zahid.ahmed.official for being a gem to work with. big shout to my wonderful ADs, my brilliant DOP, art team, styling team, sound and music team and colour/post production team.”



He also announced that the film will be released soon on YouTube.