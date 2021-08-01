 
Sunday Aug 01 2021
Faisalabad: Two girls allegedly killed in the name of honour

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

  • A search for both suspects is underway, police officials say.
  • Families of the girls were taking the bodies to Bhawana to stealthily bury them.
  • Police intervened on time and took the bodies, send them for autopsy. 

FAISALABAD: Two girls were reportedly murdered in Faisalabad's Bhains Colony in the name of honour, Geo News reported Sunday, citing police officials. 

Police were told that two girls, after being murdered in a house in Faisalabad, were being transported to Bhawana in Chiniot to be buried.

The police acted in time and apprehended the family members of the girls before they could bury the dead bodies.

The dead bodies were taken into custody and have been sent for post-mortem at Allied Hospital.

The police, in presence of one of the victim’s mothers, have filed a murder case against victim one’s brother-in-law and victim two’s father. A search for both suspects is underway, police officials reported.

