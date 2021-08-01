Faisalabad: Two girls allegedly killed in the name of honour

A search for both suspects is underway, police officials say.

FAISALABAD: Two girls were reportedly murdered in Faisalabad's Bhains Colony in the name of honour, Geo News reported Sunday, citing police officials.

The police, in presence of one of the victim’s mothers, have filed a murder case against victim one’s brother-in-law and victim two’s father. A search for both suspects is underway, police officials reported.