pakistan
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Amina Amir

Islamabad District Health Officer proposes smart lockdowns as positivity ratio rises to 10.66%

By
Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Photo: Geo.tv/File
  • 395 people test positive for coronavirus today; positivity rate at 10.66%. 
  • District Health Office requests imposition of smart lockdowns in high-risk areas. 
  • 1 million vaccine doses administered; mobile teams working in Islamabad's rural areas.

ISLAMABAD: With the coronavirus positivity rate hitting 10.66% on Sunday, the District Health Department has recommended that smart lockdowns be imposed in the capital's high-risk areas. 

District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stating that there are certain sectors in Islamabad where a higher number of coronavirus cases have been found. 

Screenshot of the Letter issued by District Health Officer Islamabad.
Movement in such areas should be restricted, the letter stated.

The letter requested smart lockdowns in the following areas:

  • Street 15 in sector I-8/1
  • Street 78 in sector I-8/3
  • Street 38-B in sector I-9/4
  • Street 26 in sector I-10/4
  • Street 8 in sector G-6/2

The letter requested that emergency measures be taken and movement be restricted within the identified streets to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

The DHO also called upon citizens to strictly follow all safety precautions. including wearing a face cover and ensuring physical distancing while in public.

The total number of new positive coronavirus cases in Islamabad was calculated at 395, with a positivity rate of 10.66%.

The District Health Office ICT surveillance teams are currently engaged in searching for active cases to ensure the safety of the community, the letter stated. 

Currently, a total of 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Islamabad with hopes to vaccinate the entire population in the coming weeks. 

Mobile teams have also been mobilised to help increase access to vaccines for people residing in the rural areas of Islamabad. 

