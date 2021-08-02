Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

PTI MNA Aslam Khan's house decorated for a valima function in Karachi. Photo: Geo News screengrab

PTI MNA hosts valima reception for daughter at residence in DHA Phase 6, Khayaban-e-Rahat.

A few days earlier, the Sindh government had imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8 and had banned all sorts of gatherings.

PTI MNA says he invited only "family and close friends" to the valima.

KARACHI: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouted the regulations in place by holding a large gathering of people at his residence.

Aslam Khan had hosted a valima function at his residence in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.



The development comes a couple of days after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8, amid a dangerous rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the government's instructions, a complete ban on wedding functions and all sorts of gatherings have been imposed, as the country undergoes a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Geo News, Khan said he hosted his daughter's valima at his residence. "I invited only my family and close friends for the function," he said.

The PTI MNA said he had not hosted a "huge gathering" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

What does the lockdown entail for Sindh?

As per some of the key decisions by the Sindh government, the lockdown will stay in place till August 8 across the province. It went into effect from August 1.

Government offices to remain closed from next week.

Those who do not get vaccinated will not be paid salaries after August 31.

Vaccination cards of anyone roaming the streets will be checked.

The export industry will remain open.

All markets in the province will remain closed, but pharmacies will stay open.

Inter-city transport will be closed.

'Focus is on Karachi': CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah

During a press conference last week, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had announced that while the provincial government has imposed the lockdown for the entire province but its focus is on Karachi as "it is the worst off".

Answering a question regarding why a nine-day lockdown was announced, versus a 15-day one, Shah had said that the task force, in its meeting today, acknowledged that this period — which amounts to five actual days of lockdown as four days will be regular off days for businesses anyway — will be one "that will cause minimum economic damage".

He added that doctors concurred that "something is better than nothing".

"At least a break will be provided — think of it as a speed breaker slowing things down," Shah had said.

"Then, when we reopen, I hope people will continue to follow SOPs, so we are not forced to repeat such a move," the chief minister had said.

Shah had said that he had spoken to National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar, as well as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan "and both had assured him of the Centre's cooperation".

"Whatever we have notified is after consultations and taking NCOC on board," he had revealed.