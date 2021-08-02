Karachi: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouts lockdown rules by hosting wedding function

Monday Aug 02, 2021
KARACHI: PTI MNA Aslam Khan flouted the regulations in place by holding a large gathering of people at his residence.
Aslam Khan had hosted a valima function at his residence in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.
The development comes a couple of days after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8, amid a dangerous rise in coronavirus cases.
As per the government's instructions, a complete ban on wedding functions and all sorts of gatherings have been imposed, as the country undergoes a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Geo News, Khan said he hosted his daughter's valima at his residence. "I invited only my family and close friends for the function," he said.
The PTI MNA said he had not hosted a "huge gathering" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
As per some of the key decisions by the Sindh government, the lockdown will stay in place till August 8 across the province. It went into effect from August 1.
During a press conference last week, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had announced that while the provincial government has imposed the lockdown for the entire province but its focus is on Karachi as "it is the worst off".
Answering a question regarding why a nine-day lockdown was announced, versus a 15-day one, Shah had said that the task force, in its meeting today, acknowledged that this period — which amounts to five actual days of lockdown as four days will be regular off days for businesses anyway — will be one "that will cause minimum economic damage".
He added that doctors concurred that "something is better than nothing".
"At least a break will be provided — think of it as a speed breaker slowing things down," Shah had said.
"Then, when we reopen, I hope people will continue to follow SOPs, so we are not forced to repeat such a move," the chief minister had said.
Shah had said that he had spoken to National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar, as well as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan "and both had assured him of the Centre's cooperation".
"Whatever we have notified is after consultations and taking NCOC on board," he had revealed.