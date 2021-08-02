 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan shooters GM Bashir, Khalil Akhtar eliminated from Olympic race to medal stages

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Top shooter and national champion Ghulam Mustafa Bashir
 Top shooter and national champion Ghulam Mustafa Bashir

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar were eliminated from the Olympic race to the medal stages after failing to remain in the top six in two stages of qualifiers.

While there were little expectations from Akhtar, the spotlight was on GM Bashir who was sixth, with a score of 293 at the end of stage 1 of the qualifier on Sunday.

Bashir couldn’t repeat the same show Monday morning, despite a good start and slipped down to 10th position at the end of the two-stage qualifier.

He got 286 points, taking his total points to 579 in the qualifying stage.

Pakistan shooter Khalil Akhtar
Pakistan shooter Khalil Akhtar

Bashir started the second stage well by earning 99 points on the first two series of five shots each in eight seconds. That brought him to the fifth position once, increasing the excitement among Pakistani fans.

However, in the next two series of five shots each in six seconds, Bashir managed to get only 95 points and 92 in the final two series of four seconds.

Olympic shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1

Akhtar, who was 16th at the end of the first stage, managed to improve his place by one position but it wasn’t enough. He scored 97, 94 and 95 in the respective series in stage two, finishing with 572 points.

Surprisingly, frenchman Clement Bessaguet was also eliminated from the race to the medal stage. He was at the top at the end of stage 1 but had a poor outing on Monday.

More From Sports:

‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI

‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI
Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat
'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament

'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament
Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics

Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year
Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain

Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain
Olympic Shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1

Olympic Shooting: GM Bashir eyes 25m rapid fire medal round after superb show in stage-1
Hafeez overjoyed after winning first 'Man of the Match' award for bowling

Hafeez overjoyed after winning first 'Man of the Match' award for bowling

Azam Khan discharged from hospital after condition improves

Azam Khan discharged from hospital after condition improves
KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi lambastes BCCI for 'mixing cricket and politics'

KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi lambastes BCCI for 'mixing cricket and politics'
'Breach of international norms': PCB slams BCCI after ICC cricketers forced to withdraw from KPL

'Breach of international norms': PCB slams BCCI after ICC cricketers forced to withdraw from KPL

Latest

view all