‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI

Shahid Afridi celebrates with Junaid Khan after hitting the ball over the fence for a six against India. Photo: AFP

Australian comedian Dennis Freedman, known for his biting humour and wit, trolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Monday by posting a hilarious tweet about former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi hitting a six across the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian occupied Kashmir.

Freedman, who frequently changes his name on Twitter (and is now named Dennis KPL) was taking a jibe at the BCCI after reports emerged that the Indian cricket board was threatening foreign cricketers from playing in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League, being hosted by Pakistan's sports authorities.

Freedman tweeted that the "greatest thing" about the tournament would be Afridi turning up for the first match of the KPL and hitting the ball over the fence. And the stadium. And even across the LoC, for a massive six. Straight into occupied Kashmir.

Pakistani cricket fans joined in, hilariously pointing out that Indian authorities might arrest the cricket ball after "spy pigeon gate".

Moiz Soomro pointed out hilariously how Indian police may "lock up" the ball inside a cage and how it would be described as an ISI agent by the Indian media.

Twitter handle @mishlaneous pointed out how the ball would most likely be captured by Indian authorities, who in the past, showed no hesitation arresting pigeons and PIA balloons.

Umair said Afridi hitting a ball over the LoC for a six would be tantamount to a surgical strike on the BCCI. Ouch.

Another Pakistani fan represented us all when he exclaimed, "Denis jani, you rocked".

BCCI warns foreign cricketers against playing in KPL

Unsettled over the KPL being held in Pakistan, the BCCI issued a warning to other cricket boards last week for allowing their players to play in the KPL.

Following the threat from the Indian cricket board, several foreign cricketers withdrew from the event which is set to begin on August 6. However, KPL President Arif Malik has said that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, adding that Pakistani cricketers will participate.

Sources said the Indian board threatened the foreign players through their agents, saying that if they went to Kashmir, the doors of Indian cricket, including the IPL, would be closed for them.

The six foreign cricketers, who have excused themselves from the KPL, are Monty Panesar, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panser.

PCB slams BCCI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed displeasure over reports of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) calling multiple ICC members and forcing them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the Kashmir Premier League.

The PCB believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB, the statement from Pakistan's cricket board had said.

“PCB considers the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work."

Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket, and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored, the statement had said.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter.”