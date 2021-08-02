Ayeza Khan fully vaccinated against Covid-19, shares her immunization certificate

 
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has shared her immunization certificate for Covid-19 and urged her millions of fans to get vaccinated.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Mehar Posh actress shared her vaccination card and tweeted “Done and dusted.”

Ayeza Khan also urged her fans to be responsible and get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

She used hashtags ‘#letsgetvaccinated #besafe #beresponsible’.

According to details, Ayeza Khan received her both doses of coronavirus vaccine in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.6 million followers, received love and praises after she delighted her fans with stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on Monday.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

