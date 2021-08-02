 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Amina Amir

Pakistan imposes 30%, India 17% tax on cars: EDB

By
Amina Amir

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Cars are seen outside the Toyota car showroom in Stockport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Stockport, Britain, May 26, 2020. — Reuters/File
Cars are seen outside the Toyota car showroom in Stockport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Stockport, Britain, May 26, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Taxes play major role in determining cars' price, EDB officials say.
  • New cars have airbags installed in them, they say.
  • Cars' demand increased following reduction in taxes, they add.

Engineering Development Board (EDB) officials said Monday Pakistan has imposed 30% of tax on cars, while India charges 17% of tax on cars as they drew attention to the fact that taxes play a major role in determining the prices of cars.

The rates of cars have gone down due to the revision in taxes by the government, discussed the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, whose meeting was chaired by Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

"New cars have airbags installed in them; we have told companies they have to [make cars] in line with the international agreements that Pakistan has signed," the officials said.

The demand for cars has increased following a reduction in taxes, the officials added.

Related items

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, speaking to the committee, noted India not only manufactured car parts but it produced raw materials.

"The rate of cars did not increase by the pace they should have," the secretary added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, responding to a question as he took live calls from Pakistanis, said taxes on cars had been reduced in the FY2021-22 budget, and that he would look into why the rates hadn't decreased so far.

"We had reduced tax on 1,000cc cars so they can be bought at a lower price as common citizens use them, but if the rates haven't been reduced, I will check them," the prime minister said.

The premier forwarded a question related to "own money" — a premium paid to dealers to get the car sooner — to Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, to which he said: "Mr Prime Minister, we have notified the reduced prices to the dealers, but the person has asked about own money, which is a black market menace, as the demand is greater than the supply."

Azhar said car manufacturers were speeding up production to meet the growing demand, with Toyota and Honda motorcycles reaching high levels. New entrants such as KIA, Hyundai, MG, and Photon, will also help to catch up with the demand, he said.

"I believe the gap between supply and demand will end as supply will catch up. It is a good thing that the demand for cars is increasing as it shows that there is economic prosperity," he said, adding that the authorities would crack down on the black market.

More From Pakistan:

'Centre does not care for the poor,' Bilawal says while rejecting petrol price hike

'Centre does not care for the poor,' Bilawal says while rejecting petrol price hike
New restrictions to be imposed in major cities as COVID-19 cases rise: Asad Umar

New restrictions to be imposed in major cities as COVID-19 cases rise: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan to chair meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to chair meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan
Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire in N Waziristan

Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire in N Waziristan
Amnesty International demands govt grant permission for Aurat March protest in Faisalabad

Amnesty International demands govt grant permission for Aurat March protest in Faisalabad
Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed

Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed
Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan

Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan
Karachi sees decline in ratio of Urdu speakers: census results

Karachi sees decline in ratio of Urdu speakers: census results
Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC

Moderna mRNA, ZF2001 vaccines show promise against Delta variant, says UHS VC
'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency

'Will be watchful, but not concerned': Munir Akram as India assumes UNSC presidency
Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

Two PTI MPs in contact with PPP, claims Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all