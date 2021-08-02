Mobile vaccination to start in Karachi from Aug 3

Sindh Kick-starts mobile vaccination service from Karachi.

Punjab includes 3 more districts in the door to door mobilization campaign.

Vaccination is key to stay safe against COVID-19, Sarah Aslam.

Door-to-door vaccination services to start operating in one district of Karachi and three more districts of Punjab as coronavirus positivity rates increase across the country.



Sindh government spokesman, Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the first mobile vaccination van in Karachi. Door-to-door vaccination services are starting in one district of Karachi from tomorrow.

Efforts are being made to start mobile vaccination in all districts of the city soon, said Murtaza Wahab. He added that mobile vaccination services would make life easier for all citizens.

Murtaza Wahab also thanked citizens for getting vaccinated.

The number of people getting vaccinated against coronavirus has increased in the last few days. On August 1, 211,000 people were vaccinated in Sindh, Murtaza Wahab said.

Mobile vaccination campaign in Punjab

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, Sarah Aslam also announced that three more districts are being added to the special door-to-door social mobilisation campaign.

The newly-added districts include Sialkot, Gujrat, and Sargodha.

The campaign will run from 26th July to August 14th, announced Aslam. Within the campaign, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps at the union council level.

She added that the healthcare department has also devised a plan for vaccinating the mourners attending majalis in the month of Muharram.

Sarah Aslam also instructed the public to adhere to the government's mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated in a timely manner as it is the only key to cope with the Delta variant.



She added that the Delta variant is likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and across the globe.