 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Mobile vaccination to start in Karachi from Aug 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

  • Sindh Kick-starts mobile vaccination service from Karachi. 
  • Punjab includes 3 more districts in the door to door mobilization campaign. 
  • Vaccination is key to stay safe against COVID-19, Sarah Aslam. 

Door-to-door vaccination services to start operating in one district of Karachi and three more districts of Punjab as coronavirus positivity rates increase across the country. 

Sindh government spokesman, Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the first mobile vaccination van in Karachi. Door-to-door vaccination services are starting in one district of Karachi from tomorrow.

Efforts are being made to start mobile vaccination in all districts of the city soon, said Murtaza Wahab. He added that mobile vaccination services would make life easier for all citizens.

Murtaza Wahab also thanked citizens for getting vaccinated.

The number of people getting vaccinated against coronavirus has increased in the last few days. On August 1, 211,000 people were vaccinated in Sindh, Murtaza Wahab said.

Related items

Mobile vaccination campaign in Punjab 

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab, Sarah Aslam also announced that three more districts are being added to the special door-to-door social mobilisation campaign.

The newly-added districts include Sialkot, Gujrat, and Sargodha.

The campaign will run from 26th July to August 14th, announced Aslam. Within the campaign, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps at the union council level.

She added that the healthcare department has also devised a plan for vaccinating the mourners attending majalis in the month of Muharram.

Sarah Aslam also instructed the public to adhere to the government's mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated in a timely manner as it is the only key to cope with the Delta variant. 

She added that the Delta variant is likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and across the globe. 

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in sugar scandal

Lahore court extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in sugar scandal
SHOs can now take action against violators of coronavirus SOPs

SHOs can now take action against violators of coronavirus SOPs
Pakistan to export mobile phones in 2022: Razak Dawood

Pakistan to export mobile phones in 2022: Razak Dawood
'Centre does not care for the poor,' Bilawal says while rejecting petrol price hike

'Centre does not care for the poor,' Bilawal says while rejecting petrol price hike
New restrictions to be imposed in major cities as COVID-19 cases rise: Asad Umar

New restrictions to be imposed in major cities as COVID-19 cases rise: Asad Umar
Pakistan imposes 30%, India 17% tax on cars: EDB

Pakistan imposes 30%, India 17% tax on cars: EDB
PM Imran Khan to chair meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to chair meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan
Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire in N Waziristan

Soldier martyred as terrorists open fire in N Waziristan
Amnesty International demands govt grant permission for Aurat March protest in Faisalabad

Amnesty International demands govt grant permission for Aurat March protest in Faisalabad
Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two policemen guarding polio workers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed

Can't have Zahir Jaffer killed in police encounter: Sheikh Rasheed
Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan

Foreign Office issues clarification on FM Qureshi's remarks over Daesh in Afghanistan

Latest

view all