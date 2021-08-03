Four girls go missing in Lahore's Hanjarwal area

Representational image. Illustration by: Aisha Nabi

Four girls, residents of Lahore's Hanjarwal area, go missing.

CM Buzdar tasks police to take every step to ensure safe recovery of girls.

Lahore police confident case will be resolved soon.

LAHORE: Four girls have gone missing in Lahore's Hanjarwal area Tuesday.

The mother of two of the girls spoke to Geo News, saying that her daughters went missing with their neighbours' daughters at 8pm, on July 30.



"Out of fear of humiliation, we did not inform anyone and searched for the girls ourselves," she said, adding that police was cooperating with the family to recover her daughters.

CM Buzdar takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has issued directives to the Punjab Police to recover the missing girls.

Buzdar has directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to submit a report on the incident.

Hanjarwal Police SHO Qaiser Aziz said the case is being investigated from every possible angle, adding that it will be resolved soon and the perpetrators will be caught.

CM Buzdar has issued instructions to police, urging them to take necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the missing girls.