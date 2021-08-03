 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Disney is getting slammed by rights groups for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over release of Black Widow on its streaming platform.

In a joint statement, Times Up, Women In Film and ReFrame all condemned the response that Disney gave to the actor’s lawsuit, terming it a “gendered character attack.”

"While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company. We stand firmly against Disney's recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights,” read the statement against Disney.

"This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism,” it continued.

Earlier, a Disney spokesperson had responded to the lawsuit in a statement given to the Wall Street Journal.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they had said.

The company further claimed that the film’s release on Disney+ with paying Premier Access "significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation."

More From Entertainment:

Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Royal expert says Meghan and Harry at risk of going out of currency

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion

Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan on creating UK film studios worth $1 billion
Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'

Ellen Pompeo to say goodbye to acting career post 'Grey's Anatomy?'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck got flirty during jewelry shopping in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck treating relationship as a ‘second chance at love’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck treating relationship as a ‘second chance at love’
Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank's controversial yacht photos going viral

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend

North West, Penelope Disick sell outdoor lemonade, jewelry over the weekend
Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video

Rebel Wilson recreates Britney Spears' '(You Drive Me) Crazy' music video
Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled

Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee official emblem unveiled
Kathy Griffin confirms lung cancer diagnosis: 'I'm gonna be just fine'

Kathy Griffin confirms lung cancer diagnosis: 'I'm gonna be just fine'
Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York

Funeral service for rapper Biz Markie held in New York
Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan reveals Channing Tatum wasn't around during birth of daughter Everly

Latest

view all