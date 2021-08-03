Disney slammed by Times Up over ‘gendered character attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Disney is getting slammed by rights groups for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over release of Black Widow on its streaming platform.

In a joint statement, Times Up, Women In Film and ReFrame all condemned the response that Disney gave to the actor’s lawsuit, terming it a “gendered character attack.”

"While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company. We stand firmly against Disney's recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights,” read the statement against Disney.

"This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism,” it continued.

Earlier, a Disney spokesperson had responded to the lawsuit in a statement given to the Wall Street Journal.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they had said.

The company further claimed that the film’s release on Disney+ with paying Premier Access "significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation."