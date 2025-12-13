Jane Fonda mocks Hollywood mergers in Nicole Kidman AMC spoof

Jane Fonda is putting her own pointed spin on one of cinema’s most recognisable commercials.

This week, the two-time Oscar winner shared a parody of Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC Theatres ad, using the familiar format to critique corporate consolidation in Hollywood, specifically the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Walking into a movie theater and channeling Kidman’s now-famous monologue, Fonda delivers her own version with biting sarcasm.

“Come to this place for mergers. We stream to self silence. To censor. To slop,” she says. “Where content is chosen by the best billionaires we have. Dazzling focus-grouped pre-digested content that lets your brain not to do too much thinky thinky.”

She then riffs on Kidman’s signature line, adding, “Somehow corporate greed feels good in a place like this. Somehow mergers feel good in a place like this.”

The video ends abruptly when a man enters the theater and tells her, “You gotta go. We’re about to knock this whole place down in five minutes!”

Fonda’s parody follows her recent public criticism of Netflix’s reported $82.7 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros.

In a joint statement shared with the Committee for the First Amendment, the 80 for Brady star called the deal “an alarming escalation of the consolidation that threatens the entire entertainment industry, the democratic public it serves and the first amendment.”

“Make no mistake, this is not just a catastrophic business deal that could destroy our creative industry. It is a constitutional crisis,” the statement read, urging the Department of Justice to protect free speech and refrain from influencing content decisions.

Fonda’s spoof underscores her longstanding activism — this time, aimed squarely at Hollywood itself.