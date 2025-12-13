Vin Diesel confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's role in new 'Fast & Furious' movie

'Fast X: Part 2' is slated to release in April 2027

Vin Diesel just left the Fast & Furious fans stunned with a surprise announcement.

The 58-year-old shared a post on social media hinting of a potential appearance of the popular soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming Fast film.

However, the caption on the post was altered as he first mentioned that Ronaldo was supposedly going to star in the prequel of the franchise titled Los Bandoleros in 2009, but it didn’t happen.

But now the caption on the post confirms that there is a role specifically written for the soccer player in the forthcoming Fast & Furious 11.

Along with a picture, Vin wrote, "Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…"

Following the announcement, the internet flooded with reactions from fans who think it is going to be “wild.”

One of them wrote, “We got Cristiano in Fast X before GTA 6 too. This is wild.”

Another fan commented, “Vin Diesel the only actor to get Neymar and now Cristiano in a movie. Next one will be Messi.”

Fast X: Part 2 is set to release in April 2027. It will reunite Diesel with Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang.