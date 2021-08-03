 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh Health Department to set up mobile vaccination units across Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Image showing a masked healthcare worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. File photo.
  • Sindh kick-starts mobile vaccination service from Karachi. 
  • 12 mobile vaccination units to be set up in the city.
  • The units would move to wherever the citizens want, says Qasim Soomro.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has decided to set up several mobile vaccination centres in the city to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against COVID-19.

According to the Sindh Health Department, two mobile vaccination units each will run in the South, West, East, and Keamari districts, adding that three of these units will be set up in the Central district while another in Malir district.

“These vaccination units would move to wherever the citizens want them within in the designated districts,” said the Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro.

He said that the mobile units will be sent to the concerned districts by tomorrow Wednesday.

While elucidating the features of the proposed units, Soomro said that the units will have enough stock of the anti-coronavirus vaccine and other facilities such as registration for inoculation. 

Sindh to launch mobile vaccination drive

Sindh government spokesman, Murtaza Wahab had inaugurated the first mobile vaccination unit in Federal B Area in Karachi on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination services had to begin in Karachi from today. 

A door-to-door vaccination service was introduced to start operating in one district of Karachi. Murtaza Wahab had said efforts were being made to start mobile vaccination in all districts of the city soon. He had added that mobile vaccination services would make life easier for all citizens.

