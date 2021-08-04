Animals removed from Shahid Afridi's house: DHA

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) have filed a complaint over former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi keeping animals at his house.



Having received complaints from citizens, the DHA administration got the animals removed from Afridi's house. The DHA authorities also said they had asked the former cricketer to remove other supplies for livestock from his house.

Afridi had a lion at his house in 2018 as well. On a complaint by citizens, the Wildlife Department had launched an inquiry into it.