 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
MAMumtaz Alvi

Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif offered me party tickets multipe times: PM Imran Khan

By
MAMumtaz Alvi

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

  • Was friends with both Benazir and Nawaz Sharif, says PM Imran Khan. 
  • Nawaz Sharif was more interested in cricket and by chance, became prime minister, taunts PM Khan.
  • Was opposed to PML-N, PPP's corruption and challenged them, says PM Khan. 

ISLAMABAD: Speaking about his entry into politics a little over two decades ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday recalled how former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif both offered him party tickets multiple times. 

The premier was addressing the launching ceremony of defence analyst Ikram Sehgal's book. PM Imran Khan said he was new to politics when he first formed the PTI. 

PM Khan said he had studied politics in university and therefore understood international politics, but every country has its own culture of politics, and “I had no knowledge of Pakistani politics and that is how I began my career in it". 

Related items

The prime minister said he was friends with both Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif when he entered into politics. 

"I was friends with both Benazir and Nawaz Sharif. Sharif was more interested in cricket and by chance, he became prime minister. I knew them personally and they both offered me party tickets again and again, but I was opposed to their corruption and challenged them," the premeir recalled. 

PM Khan, turning his guns on the Opposition, lamented that leaders of Pakistan's political parties spent their summers abroad and never thought about the country. 

Speaking about his experience as a cricketer, PM Khan said there were two types of cricketers: one who played for the country while the other played for his/her own interests. 

He said that those leaders, who thought of individual gains and personal interests, were never respected by nations, while those working for the country always respected, he said, adding that the Quaid-e-Azam always worked and thought for the nation.

More From Pakistan:

Education ministers to discuss coronavirus situation in schools today

Education ministers to discuss coronavirus situation in schools today
US president not calling Pakistani PM is above my understanding, says NSA

US president not calling Pakistani PM is above my understanding, says NSA
Animals removed from Shahid Afridi's house in Karachi’s DHA

Animals removed from Shahid Afridi's house in Karachi’s DHA
Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs

Peshawar man murders mother, niece after they refused to pay for drugs
Pakistan seeks to procure more than 30 mn vaccine doses this month: health ministry

Pakistan seeks to procure more than 30 mn vaccine doses this month: health ministry
Partial lockdown imposed in AJK to control surge in coronavirus cases

Partial lockdown imposed in AJK to control surge in coronavirus cases

IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case

IHC dismisses bail plea of suspect in delivery boy's gang rape case
Asim Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chief

Asim Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority chief
Punjab Assembly unanimously approves Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill

Punjab Assembly unanimously approves Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill
Kashmir election: PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly

Kashmir election: PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly
Sindh Health Department to set up mobile vaccination units across Karachi

Sindh Health Department to set up mobile vaccination units across Karachi
'Vaccination lowest in Karachi, Hyderabad': Centre asks Sindh to improve COVID-19 response

'Vaccination lowest in Karachi, Hyderabad': Centre asks Sindh to improve COVID-19 response

Latest

view all