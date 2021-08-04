 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos
Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first baby with husband singer Falak Shabir, looked radiant in her latest photos.

The Raqs e Bismil actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in an all-black outfit, leaving fans swooning.

She posted the pictures with simple heart emoji in the caption.

In one of the photos, Sarah Khan can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emoticons shortly after Sarah Khan shared the endearing post on social media.

On June 20, Sarah turned to Instagram and announced that she was expecting her first child.

“ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”.

Sarah and Falak Shabir tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

More From Showbiz:

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence, cheating by wife Shalini
Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo
Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’

Mahira Khan wins hearts with teaser of ‘Prince Charming’
Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Nadia Hussain tests positive for COVID-19
Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video

Sara Ali Khan leaves fans concerned with her bleeding nose video
Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s dance video on ‘Disco’ song goes viral
Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here

Mehwish Hayat confirms playing Benazir Bhutto in politician's biopic: Watch here
Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant

Faysal Quraishi contracts COVID-19 delta variant
Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'

Shahroz Sabzwari defends Sadaf Kanwal's 'culture' statement: '90 percent of the population agrees'
Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'

Zahid Ahmed joins Mahira Khan for Sheheryar Munawar's 'Prince Charming'
Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away

Inside Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's laughter-filled Hunza get away
Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita on her birthday

Latest

view all