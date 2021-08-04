Sarah Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photos

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who is expecting her first baby with husband singer Falak Shabir, looked radiant in her latest photos.



The Raqs e Bismil actor took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in an all-black outfit, leaving fans swooning.

She posted the pictures with simple heart emoji in the caption.

In one of the photos, Sarah Khan can be seen flaunting her baby bump.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emoticons shortly after Sarah Khan shared the endearing post on social media.

On June 20, Sarah turned to Instagram and announced that she was expecting her first child.

“ALHAMDULLILAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”.

Sarah and Falak Shabir tied the knot on July 16, 2020.

