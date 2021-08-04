 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for AJK PM slot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan photographed with Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Photo: Radio Pakistan
  • Polling for AJK prime minister to take place at 2pm today. 
  • PPP, PML-N to field joint candidate Chaudhry Lateef Akbar. 
  • PTI expected to win with 32 seats in the AJK assembly. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister on Wednesday. 

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the prime minister made the decision after "considerable consultations and suggestions". 

"He [Niazi] is a vibrant, genuine political worker whose heart beats with the party's political workers," tweeted Chaudhry. 

Abdul Qayyum Niazi won the AJK polls from the LA-18 constituency. He was not among the leading candidates for the prized post. Initially, Barristers Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan were being considered as the AJK PM.

AJK PM election

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJLA) will elect its 13th prime minister at 2pm today. The PTI has the largest number of seats in the parliament, with 32 members. 

The party had emerged victorious after the recently-held Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. 

"Opposition parties PPP and PML-N have decided to field me as their joint candidate for the post of prime minister," said Chaudhry Lateef Akbar. 

"I urge parliamentarians to vote for me to bring Azad Kashmir closer to Pakistan," he said, adding that during the PPP's tenure, historic initiatives were undertaken in Azad Kashmir. 

The election for the Azad Kashmir prime minister will be held according to Article 13 of the Constitution. Each prime ministerial candidate will have his own presiding officer. 

Members of the parliament will cast their open votes in front of the presiding officer and then exit the parliament. All the parliamentarians will leave the AJK assembly after having cast their votes., 

