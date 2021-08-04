Punjab School Education Department makes vaccination compulsory for school teachers, staff

Punjab school teachers and staff members bound to get inoculated by August 21. Photo-Reuters

Unvaccinated staffers will be barred from entering schools.

School Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter to announce directives.

Directives were issued to pursue discussion with NCOC.

Punjab School Education Department has made anti-coronavirus vaccination compulsory for the teachers, administration and other staff members of all the public and private schools registered under the department by August 22, 2021. Those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Murad Raas on Wednesday shared a picture of the official notification issued by Punjab’s School Education Department on his official Twitter account.

“All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed [on] the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” wrote Raas on Twitter.

According to the notification Raas shared, the directives for immediate vaccination of the schools' staff have been issued in pursuance of what was conferred in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday.



“Pursuant to the discussion […], it is hereby ordered that the unvaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” read the notification.

The aforementioned orders are applicable to administrative officers and officials, teachers, staff members and all the concerned individuals.

The government of Punjab has decided to reopen schools in a staggered manner, with 50% attendance, following Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood's statement allowing educational institutions across the country to function.

The Inter-Provincial Education Meeting Conference has decided to keep educational institutions across the country open, with the exception of Sindh, where they will remain closed till at least August 8, said Mehmood earlier in the day.