Sara Ali Khan reflects on parents' divorce: 'I don’t think they were happy together'

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is opening up about her parents' tragic divorce in 2004.

Born to actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara explained to a media outlet that parting ways for her parents was the only solution for their family to be happy. 

"It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet," explained Sara.

She continued, "I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. "

Saif Ali Khan later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012. The duo shares sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan together.

"They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," she added.

Meanwhile, Sara enjoys a friendly relationship with Kareena Kapoor which is based on mutual respect for one another.

