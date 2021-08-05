 
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Kamran Razi

New Sindh ministers to be sworn in today: sources

By
Kamran Razi

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presides over a cabinet meeting. Photo: File
  • Jam Khan Shoro, Sajid Jokhio and Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi likely to be appointed provincial ministers. 
  • Ex-home minister Sindh Manzoor Wassan to be appointed as advisor to Sindh CM, say sources. 
  • Oath-taking ceremony to take place at Governor House today at 7pm. 

KARACHI: New ministers and advisors will be sworn in today (Thursday) at the Governor House, sources told Geo News

A day earlier, Geo News had reported that Sindh government was making changes to the cabinet following mutual consultations between party leaders. 

Read more: Sindh govt likely to make changes to cabinet

Sources said Jam Khan Shoro, Sajid Jokhio and Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi are likely to be inducted in the provincial cabinet. 

Former Sindh home minister Manzoor Wassan is being appointed an advisor to the Sindh chief minister, added sources. 

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will arrive in Karachi today, after which the oath-taking ceremony will be held at the lawn of the Governor House. 

The ceremony is expected to take place at 7pm today, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a meeting of party leaders and probable ministers, at the CM House, at 6pm. 

Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwer Siyal may be removed from ministries: sources

Sources had told Geo News earlier that Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwer Sial, Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori and CM’s Adviser on Works and Services Nisar Khuhro may be removed from the ministries, while the designations of Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Nasir Hussain Shah might be changed.

It was also reported that Liaqat Askani, elected from the West district and Tanzeela Qambrani and Arbab Lutfullah, both elected from Tharparkar, may be appointed as special assistants to the chief minister.

