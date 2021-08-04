 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Kamran Razi

Sindh government likely to make changes to cabinet: sources

By
Kamran Razi

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah met members of the assembly and cabinet to discuss the matter.
  • Changes to the Sindh Cabinet are expected within a couple of days.
  • Multiple ministers likely to be removed from posts.

KARACHI: PPP leadership has approved the Sindh government’s decision to make changes to the provincial cabinet following mutual consultations between party leaders.

Per sources, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings with the members of the provincial assembly as well as the Sindh Cabinet and announced that the proposed changes to the cabinet are expected within a couple of days.

Sources told Geo News that Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwer Sial, Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori and CM’s Adviser on Works and Services Nisar Khuhro may be removed from the ministries, while the designations of Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Nasir Hussain Shah might be changed.

Some MPAs, including Sajid Jokhio, Zia Abbas Shah and Jam Khan Shoro, are likely to take the oath as provincial ministers soon, sources added.

Two the PPP leaders will be appointed as the chief minister's aides, for which the names of senior party leader Manzoor Wassan and Shah Sheerazi — who had been elected from Thatta — are being considered.

Moreover, Liaqat Askani, elected from the West district and Tanzeela Qambrani and Arbab Lutfullah, both elected from Tharparkar, may be appointed as special assistants to the chief minister.

