entertainment
Friday Aug 06 2021
Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's 'Donda' album release event

Friday Aug 06, 2021

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended launching ceremony of her ex-husband Kanye West’s latest album Donda months after she filed for divorce.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the even with her kids in Atlanta.

Kanye and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian dressed in the matching outfits at his second Donda streaming event after Kim arrived in Atlanta from Los Angeles with their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The album release party for Donda was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kim turned to Twitter and shared a video of the live performance of Kanye to show her support to him.

Kanye performed his track Love Unconditionally in which he pleaded with Kim to 'come back' to him.

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance on July 22 when Kanye first debuted Donda ahead of initial July 23 release date of his 10th studio album.

