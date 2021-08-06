Bella Thorne, fiancé Benjamin Mascolo’s film ‘Time Is Up’ gets release date

US singer and actress Bella Thorne and her fiancé Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo have confirmed the release date of their upcoming film Time Is Up.

Taking to Instagram, the Forget Me Not actress shared a loved-up photo with the fiancé and said “I’ve never filmed a movie before with someone I’m romantically involved with, and I’m so happy I got to fall in love with you on screen and off screen a million times over.”

She further said “If you love romance movies “Time Is Up” is the one for you!”

“We wanted to do a very special preview screening for our fans.. we’ll see you in selected theaters on the 9th of September”.



Benjamin Mascolo also took to Instagram and shared the poster of his first-ever film with Bella and confirmed its release date.

He said “TIME IS UP. The movie. In theaters the 9th of September.”

Commenting on the post, Bella said “I’m so incredibly proud of u.”



Bella Thorne and Benjamin started dating in 2019 and announced the engagement in March 2021.