Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy decided to part ways with him after Kate, William's wedding

Chelsy told Harry that she could never make the sacrifies she had witnessed Kate making

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy could not handle her high-profile romance the prince and gave in to the pressure of being in the spotlight.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, Chelsy struggled to adjust within the royal family, something which hit her hard during Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding ceremony.



As revealed by Lacey, "In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go - and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her.



"According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifies she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to moulding her life around the unremitting attention of the press."

Lacey wrote Harry's next ladylove Cressida Bonas also broke up with him due to similar reasons.

"A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London - she felt that the fame of her relationship put her 'in a box'.

"In 2014, she was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow - that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry," Lacey shared.