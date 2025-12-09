Hero Fiennes Tiffin revealed as 'Young Sherlock' in Guy Ritchie series

Hero Fiennes Tiffin revealed as teen ‘Sherlock’ in Guy Ritchie series

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to star as a young Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock.

The show, directed by Guy Ritchie, will follow Sherlock at 19, just beginning his career as a detective.

Prime Video released the first official images from the series, showing Tiffin in period costume as he investigates crimes and works on his first major murder case.

However, the series took a place in 1870s and moves across multiple international locations, giving viewers a fresh and adventurous look at the legendary detective before he became the famous sleuth known worldwide.

The adaptation is based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock books and combines classic mystery elements with Guy Ritchie’s signature cinematic style.

The series also featured Joseph Fiennes, Max Irons, Colin Firth, Dónal Finn and Zine Tseng.

Guy Ritchie directed and executive produced alongside showrunner Matthew Parkhill, with a team of producers and Motive Pictures handling the production.

Young Sherlock marked Ritchie’s return to the Sherlock Holmes universe after his hit films Sherlock Holmes in 2009 and A Game of Shadows in 2011, both starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Fans have long speculated about a third film but this series offers the first real chance over a decade to see Ritchie’s take on the detective.

The new images and early details have already sparked excitement, showing a young, bold and intelligent Sherlock in thrilling early adventures.

The series has promised mystery, action and clever detective work, giving audiences a fresh reason to tune in when it premieres in 2026.