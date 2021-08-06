English cricketer Monty Panesar aspires meeting PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021 (left) and England cricketer Monty Panesar (right). — Reuters/AFP/File

England cricketer Monty Panesar has said he aspires to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss cricket with him — given the premier's outstanding track record in the game.

"Meeting with one of the greatest all-rounders and now PM of Pakistan would be much appreciated," the former cricketer said in a tweet on Thursday.

The bowler was responding to a journalist's tweet, who had mentioned that Panesar, during a press conference, had said the prime minister had never spoken to him, which he should.

"PM Imran Khan played for Sussex and I played for Sussex too, Imran Khan should arrange a Zoom meeting with me so we can discuss professional cricket and Kashmir [Premier] League. He never spoke to me which he should," the journalist tweeted, attributing it to Panesar.



Panesar has been in the limelight for the last few days as he had excused himself from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) following the threats from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Taking to Twitter, Panesar confirmed that he had decided not to participate in the KPL. The former left-arm spinner feared he would have to face grave consequences if he participates in the tournament.

He said that BCCI has warned all the cricket boards that their player may not get entry into India, as well as work if they participate in KPL.

Panesar said: "I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues."

“I don't want to be in the middle of this, it would make me feel uncomfortable,” he added.

Panesar further said that the English board had told him that he would not get an Indian visa if he plays KPL. “It is very difficult for me to play KPL in this situation."