‘Stand by Tareen’: Awn Chaudhry tenders resignation as special coordinator to CM Punjab

LAHORE: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs Awn Chaudhry has tendered his resignation after he was asked to disassociate himself from the Jahangir Tareen group or step down from the post.

According to a Geo News report, Chaudhry was told to stop lobbying for the PTI faction, which he refused, instead turning in a prepared resignation letter which he had brought with him.

Awn Chaudhry's resignation letter.

Chaudhry shared the letter with the media during prayer break and said he knew why he was called to meet CM Buzdar.



In the letter, the PTI leader expressed anger over the treatment meted out him by the party whom he said he had served selflessly.

“I served PTI, wholeheartedly, completely ignoring my personal life and family for a cause. Sadly I was 'rewarded' by being removed right before the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister which I accepted with grace,” he stated.

“I was then made Advisor to the CM without any portfolio in Punjab and again I was removed unceremoniously and I even accepted that.”

In a strong show of support for the former PTI secretary general, Awn Chaudhry said he was asked to distance himself from Jahangir Tareen but he prefers to submit his resignation instead.



“Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have.”



He added: “I prefer to submit my resignation from the post of Special Coordinator to the CM, to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group. I have always put my trust in Allah and He has always guided me and will continue to guide me in future Insha Allah.”