PTI's Awn Chaudry appointed adviser to Punjab CM

PTI leader Awn Chaudry. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudry has been appointed as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding Awn’s appointment.

Awn also took to Twitter to announce the news and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI.

“I want to thank my Prime Minister Imran Khan and my party for their continued trust in me,” he said.

The PTI leader also vowed to try his best to serve with sincerity and honesty.

“My life and services are all devoted for Pakistan and I pledge to do my best in this new position with sincerity and honesty. Truly humbled and honoured by this appointment!” he said.

Awn is a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and served as his political secretary.

