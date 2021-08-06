 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Taylor Swift teases ‘Red’ album collaborations with word puzzle

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift has officially dropped her entire collaboration teaser for the upcoming Red album re-recording for Taylor’s version.

The singer dropped the word puzzle over on Instagram and the unscrambled version hints at upcoming collaborations by Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

The complete unscrambled list details all 10 tracks, as well as their respective collaborations in sequence of their release dates.

Check it out below:

  • Ronan
  • Better Man
  • Nothing New (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
  • Babe
  • Message in a Bottle
  • I Bet You Think About Me (ft. Chris Stapleton)
  • Forever Winter
  • Run (ft. Ed Sheeran)
  • The Very First Night
  • All Too Well (10-minute version)

Six of the 10 songs mentioned have not been released on any platform in the past, not only that, two of the tracks have also been lent to other artists and were not previously included in the running at the time of the initial release.


